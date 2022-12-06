Why Ivory Coast's real estate industry is on the rise
Demand for new buildings across Ivory Coast is soaring and with that comes a boon for those in real estate.
04:51 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 16 videos
Why Ivory Coast's real estate industry is on the rise
04:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Africa became a priority for this company's strategy
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
How one global payment giant is betting big on Africa
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
How new green projects are curbing emissions in South Africa
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
In Kenya, virtual auctions and social media are the new online galleries
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
How this Nigerian tannery has supplied the world's biggest luxury brands
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could Senegal curb Covid-19 vaccine dependency in Africa?
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
How this Kenyan enterprise is betting on human capital for growth
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
How net zero priorities keep encouraging investment in Africa
05:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
How fish demand is growing Ghana's aquaculture
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Google is investing big across Africa
05:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Uganda is developing local data centers
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
How tech injects new life to the health sector in South Africa
05:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
How one cloud tech company is fostering Africa's digital transformation
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
How shifting to eco-business could pay off in Ghana
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why some Ghanaian businesses are going green
04:57
Now playing- Source: CNN