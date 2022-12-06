'Revolutionary': Hear what one Israeli diplomat had to say about far right coalition on cusp of power
Former Israeli Consul General in New York Ido Aharoni talks to Christiane Amanpour about Israel's incoming government, which could be its most right wing ever.
14:21 - Source: CNN
