(L to R) Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) party, and Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli far-right lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, attend a rally with supporters in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 26, 2022. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
'Revolutionary': Hear what one Israeli diplomat had to say about far right coalition on cusp of power
Amanpour
Former Israeli Consul General in New York Ido Aharoni talks to Christiane Amanpour about Israel's incoming government, which could be its most right wing ever.
14:21 - Source: CNN
Bill Nighy Amanpour
Actor Bill Nighy on tackling death in 'Living'
14:09
Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte gives a speech during the EPP Groups Bureau meeting (European People's Party) in Berlin, on September 9, 2021. - The Group's Bureau of the European People's Party (EPP Group) holds a meeting in Berlin, Germany, from September 8 to September 10, 2021. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)
Lithuanian Prime Minister: Macron comments on security guarantees for Russia 'very weird'
14:24
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:01
Amanpour Miles
How one embroidered cotton sack tells the unique story of slavery and survival
14:58
Michael Fallon
UK: Russia is 'weaponizing information'
07:21
Amanpour HRC
Hillary Rodham Clinton: US should not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now
19:19
The Hours fleming
Superstar Soprano Renée Fleming hits a high note in 'The Hours'
14:52
Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul on March 26, 2022, demanding that high schools be reopened for girls.
'Afghan women are not giving up': UN official
11:17
Amanpour Blinken 1
Blinken: Russia's targeting of civilian infrastructure 'is barbaric'
16:04
Amanpour Afghanistan Women's Rights
Amanpour: These are the Taliban leaders pushing for more restrictions on women and girls
06:28
Rob Delaney Amanpour
Why Rob Delaney wants you to feel his grief
17:24
A Ukrainian artilleryman throws an empty 155MM shell tube as Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions on the frontline of eastern Ukraine, on November 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Zelensky adviser on the winter warfare ahead: 'We will struggle, but we will survive'
10:22
HAWAII - JUNE 6: Lava flows into the ocean from Kilauea Volcano at Volcanoes National Park near Volcano, Hawaii June 6, 2004. Lava from Kilauea has reached the ocean for the first time in nearly a year. (Photo by Marco Garcia/Getty Images)
Watch: CNN flies over the most active volcanoes in America
04:13
HONG KONG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 28: People hold sheets of blank paper in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters took to the streets in multiple Chinese cities after a deadly apartment fire in Xinjiang province sparked a national outcry as many blamed COVID restrictions for the deaths. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Chinese authorities trying to figure out 'how they missed this,' says author
08:52
