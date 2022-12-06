TOPSHOT - Police lead Hong kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai (C), 72, away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in Hong kong on August 10, 2020. - Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was arrested under a new national security law on August 10 and police raided his newspaper offices in a deepening crackdown on dissent in the restless Chinese city. (Photo by VERNON YUEN / AFP) (Photo by VERNON YUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
'Lawfare': Jimmy Lai's lawyer on new tactics used to target journalists
Amanpour
The newspaper mogul's lead international counsel, Caoilfhionn Gallagher, tells Amanpour authorities are now using a broader range of laws to silence dissent.
09:21 - Source: CNN
