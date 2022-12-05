Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte gives a speech during the EPP Groups Bureau meeting (European People's Party) in Berlin, on September 9, 2021. - The Group's Bureau of the European People's Party (EPP Group) holds a meeting in Berlin, Germany, from September 8 to September 10, 2021. (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS / AFP) (Photo by STEFANIE LOOS/AFP via Getty Images)
Lithuanian Prime Minister: Macron comments on security guarantees for Russia 'very weird'
Amanpour
Ingrida Šimonytė responds to the French President's suggestion that Russia would need to be given security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying "I don't think we should be in the business of thinking about Russia's security guarantees when it cares for nobody's security"
14:24 - Source: CNN
