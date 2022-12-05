Lithuanian Prime Minister: Macron comments on security guarantees for Russia 'very weird'
Ingrida Šimonytė responds to the French President's suggestion that Russia would need to be given security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying "I don't think we should be in the business of thinking about Russia's security guarantees when it cares for nobody's security"
14:24 - Source: CNN
