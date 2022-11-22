Obama speechwriter on his '10 most hopeful days' in politics
In his book "Grace," Cody Keenan writes about ten days in 2015 when key issues of equality, race, gun violence and healthcare converged in the White House.
14:55 - Source: CNN
