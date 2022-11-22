'FIFA have made me feel excluded:' Sole gay top flight player hits out on Qatar armband ban
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Australian Josh Cavallo, one of the few professional footballers to come out as homosexual, on FIFA's decision to ban players from wearing OneLove rainbow armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.
07:19 - Source: CNN
