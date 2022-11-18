Robertson pkg
Ukrainians face winter without power as Russia targets grid
CNN's Nic Robertson speaks to Kramatorsk residents who fear they may die in the coming cold with limited gas and electricity, as Russia pummels Ukraine's power supplies.
03:21
World News 16 videos
Robertson pkg
Ukrainians face winter without power as Russia targets grid
03:21
Iran Fire
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Ukraine Cruise Missile SCREENGRAB
Video appears to show moment cruise missile is shot down over Ukraine
01:06
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
biden presser poland bali
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Zelensky G20 summit speech
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Brazil newton pkg vpx
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
03:13
guangzhou twitter vpx 3
Crowd breaks down street barriers as anger over Covid restrictions boils over
02:10
ONECHINA01
Explained: What is the 'One China' policy?
05:31
biden g20 meeting presser screengrab 111422
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
03:43
soldier reunites with grandmother Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian soldier tearfully reunites with grandmother after Kherson is liberated
06:21
GRINER/PUSSY RIOT THUMB
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
03:27
Turkish police and explosives experts at Istiklal street following an exclusion rock the street on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
01:26
This picture taken on October 19, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 20, 2021 shows test fire of a new type submarine-launched ballistic missile in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / South Korea OUT / ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE --- / (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
02:53
becky anderson imran khan split ctw 11 07 2022
CNN anchor presses Imran Khan to provide evidence of government involvement in shooting
10:38
STILL guterres wrpmg speech
Watch the moment the UN Secretary-General realizes he's reading the wrong speech at COP27
01:02
