Qatari LGBTQ activist: They are playing football over our graves
Dr. Naser Mohamed, the first prominent openly gay Qatari and now activist, tells Sara Sidner about the abuse he suffered and why he couldn't stay silent faced with the "PR and marketing" of the World Cup.
07:34 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Qatari LGBTQ activist: They are playing football over our graves
07:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iconic home from beloved 80s film can be yours for $1.65M
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Did 'Top Gun: Maverick' bring us back to theaters? Inside the decision to hold the film for two years
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'People are really anti-Ticketmaster now': See Pearl Jam's 1994 fight with the ticket giant
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Twitter HQ trolled as Musk shuts down offices
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Oh that's new': Emily Blunt comments on fellow guest's photo shoot
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See Volkswagen's office chair that would make even a 'Star Trek' Captain jealous
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Porsche unveils 911 Dakar, an off-road beast
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye in 'SNL' monologue
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Jason Momoa strip down on live TV to show off his Hawaiian malo
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Fake Twitter accounts surge after paid verification introduced
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN