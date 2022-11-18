Nancy Pelosi 'smashed' the marble ceiling: Rep. Jackie Speier on the Speaker's legacy
U.S. House Democrat Jackie Speier discusses the legacy of her friend and colleague Nancy Pelosi as she leaves her role as House Speaker.
07:46
Amanpour
07:46
Now playing
