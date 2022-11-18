Lawmakers stand and applaud as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Nancy Pelosi 'smashed' the marble ceiling: Rep. Jackie Speier on the Speaker's legacy
Amanpour
U.S. House Democrat Jackie Speier discusses the legacy of her friend and colleague Nancy Pelosi as she leaves her role as House Speaker.
07:46 - Source: CNN
Amanpour Devi Lockwood
COP27 has been 'particularly dire and chaotic,' says author
06:59
Dr naser Mohamed Amanpour
Qatari LGBTQ activist: They are playing football over our graves
07:34
Amanpour Bonneville
'Rejection doesn't get any easier': Hugh Bonneville on the road to acting success
17:49
Amanpour Glass Onion
Like 'adult theater camp': Rian Johnson and Edward Norton on cast chemistry of Glass Onion
13:21
Kaja Kallas Amanpour
NATO must keep 'cool head' over missile incident in Poland, says Estonian PM
07:40
zar Amir Ebrahimi Holy spider
'From our childhood, we learn how to lie', says exiled Iranian actress
17:35
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney endorses Democrat congresswoman Elissa Slotkin for congress in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. November 1, 2022.
Democracy 'the ultimate kitchen table issue,' says Rep. Slotkin on her win
14:49
You Resemble Me Amanpour
The media said she was Europe's first female suicide bomber. They were wrong
10:41
US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
'The US still has a lot of work to do' after Biden-Xi summit, says fmr. Pentagon official
18:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his New Year address to Russians in central Moscow on December 31, 2017. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Putin's assault on critics of the war in Ukraine
16:07
Timothy Snyder
He has studied democracy all over the world. Hear what this historian had to say about the US and Ukraine
14:21
zelensky amanpour intv thumb vpx
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Amanpour Kaine
Tim Kaine on 2022 midterms: 'It's going to be a tough two years' for Republicans
12:31
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
