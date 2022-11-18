Fareed's take: Trumpism will not magically vanish
Fareed Zakaria explains how former president Donald Trump could once again clinch the Republican nomination in 2024.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
CNN legal analyst breaks down why he thinks Garland chose Smith
Hear Trump's response to Garland's Special Counsel appointment
Hear what Trump said about possibly returning to Twitter
Hear Kinzinger's prediction about McCarthy if he's elected House Speaker
Tapper asks Rep. Jeffries how Democrats will work with McCarthy
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Will DeSantis run in 2024? Politico reporter goes over some factors
Legal experts in new report conclude there's a 'strong basis' to charge Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ends historic run as leader
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
What the GOP taking control of the House means
Pence shares details of why he and Trump have 'gone separate ways'
CNN explains who GOP probe into Biden White House is targeting
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
