Uvalde acting police chief phone call prokupecz pkg_00012401.png
Hear the call that proves a senior officer was told of kids trapped with Uvalde shooter
Anderson Cooper 360
Uvalde's acting police chief knew there were "eight to nine" children alive and needing rescue from a shooter in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help, new audio of a phone call and CNN analysis of newly obtained video shows. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
