Hear the call that proves a senior officer was told of kids trapped with Uvalde shooter
Uvalde's acting police chief knew there were "eight to nine" children alive and needing rescue from a shooter in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help, new audio of a phone call and CNN analysis of newly obtained video shows. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
07:53 - Source: CNN
