kherson ukraine liberated robertson intldsk_00001009.png
'This is what liberation looks like': Ukraine takes back Kherson
CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson spoke to newly liberated residents in the Ukrainian city of Kherson after Russian forces retreated in one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began.
03:34 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
cedric leighton iso 11 12 2022
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian top general
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky amanpour intv thumb vpx
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference on Russia's annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine, on September 30, 2022. - Russia on September 30, 2022 annexed four territories in Ukraine controlled by its army at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Stoltenberg: Partial Russian Kherson withdrawal shows NATO support is working
08:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky Oscar orig
See Zelensky's reaction when Sean Penn gives him his Academy Award
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
renewable energy economy Sebastian intldsk_00010227.png
Can the Ukraine war accelerate the shift to renewables?
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Richard Shirreff
Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Irpin still
In war-ravaged Irpin, a long process of rebuilding and healing
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB Roberston Ukraine Body Recovery Team 01
Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kherson govt building Russian flag removed Robertson pkg vpx
Kherson residents celebrate Russia's diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it's a trick
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Portman Coons
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
14:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11022022
'A gruesome reputation': Jake Tapper explains shadowy Russian mercenary group
06:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Russia changes course, rejoins key deal with Ukraine
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN