Timothy Snyder
He has studied democracy all over the world. Hear what this historian had to say about the US and Ukraine
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour talks to Yale historian Timothy Snyder about the making of modern Ukraine and what the US midterm election results mean for the state of democracy.
14:21
