From science experiment to saving the bees
In high school, Raina Jain started working on a project to help save bees. Just four years later, her invention is gaining attention in beekeeping communities worldwide.
From science experiment to saving the bees
Meet five Gen Z eco-warriors carving the path to a greener future
22:59
This Gen Z water activist is seeing the glass as half full
04:51
The 16-year-old activist protecting Africa's largest lake
02:17
Planting a trillion trees to curb climate change
02:14
This teenaged water protector wants you to have safe drinking water everywhere you go
03:31
This teenaged football player is planting trees every time he scores a goal
04:45
One chef's mission to introduce insects into our diet
02:37
Is bamboo the building material of the future?
02:38
This man thinks mushrooms are the secret to an eco-friendly death
02:40
The South African teacher raising the next generation of eco-warriors
02:50
The coral gardener restoring Jamaica's damaged reefs
02:46
Is this the most sustainable house ever built?
04:30
The scientist using data to protect sharks
03:21
The seed detective trying to save rare food crops
05:41
The fight to preserve the last 'quiet' places on Earth
04:25
The Dutch surfer turning the tide on plastic
02:41
This company is making sustainable dyes from bacteria
02:42
