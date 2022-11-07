Ex-military leaders: Fight for Kherson could determine outcome of Ukraine war
Former head of U.S. Joint Chiefs Michael Mullen and former NATO senior officer Richard Shirreff say Kherson is crucial, both strategically and symbolically.
