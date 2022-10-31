The Ivorians impacting their communities through education
From a choreographer using dance to help underprivileged youths in Abidjan, to an urban farmer planting seeds of knowledge in those around him, these dynamic educators in Ivory Coast, West Africa, are using their passion to develop their country.
The Ivorians impacting their communities through education
