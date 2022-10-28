'He saw his teacher get shot, and in the process, he got shot': Father of US shooting survivor
Manfret McGhee, who is an administrator at the St. Louis school where his son Anthony was shot, reflects on why gun violence plagues American communities.
10:32 - Source: CNN
