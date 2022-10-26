exp TSR.Todd.Kanye.loses.Adidas_00020612.png
Kanye loses Adias deal over antisemitism
Situation Room
Kanye West loses a deal valued in the hundreds of millions, as his implosion over antisemitic remarks continues.
02:44 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 13 videos
exp TSR.Todd.Kanye.loses.Adidas_00020612.png
Kanye loses Adias deal over antisemitism
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
olive oil tasting stanley tucci searching for italy origseriesfilms_00000911.png
Tucci learns the proper way to taste olive oil
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye is buying Parler. Now what?
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Watcher House
Family buys $1.3 million home and then starts getting creepy letters
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
baker family climbers newsroom wkday 102322
8-year-old hopes to break record in climb up summit in Yosemite
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
'Boris Johnson had Covid parties that were longer than that.' Trevor Noah reacts to Liz Truss resigning
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
liz truss lettuce 2 vpx
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Creators Hannalee Pervan (R) and Catherine Pervan (L) stand for a photo in front of their creation "Pan Solo", a 6-foot tall replica made entirely of bread, at One House Bakery in Benicia, California on October 16, 2022. - Daughter and mother team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan spent more than 100 hours manually creating the life-sized dough replica of Star Wars frozen Han Solo as part of a citywide store front scarecrow competition. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Bread sculptors recreate classic 'Star Wars' scene
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tilda Swinton Barista Brian 2
See why unique artist is leaving celebrities speechless
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's new stinky perfume sells out
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN