John Kerry: 'We're undergoing a slow nuclear war with climate change'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, on the upcoming COP 27 Climate Change Conference in Egypt, and the need for wealthy countries to assist developing countries who are suffering the most from extreme weather.
17:19 - Source: CNN
