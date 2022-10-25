Ukraine would 'never, ever work on a dirty bomb,' says Zelensky aide
Igor Zhuvkva, chief diplomatic advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, says failing on the battlefield, Russia is using "provocative narratives mirroring what they are going to do."
12:21 - Source: CNN
