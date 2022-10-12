$4.6 billion plant will make green ammonia 'the fuel of the future'
South Africa plans to build the world's largest green ammonia plant in Nelson Mandela Bay.
02:36 - Source: CNN
Connecting Africa 6 videos
$4.6 billion plant will make green ammonia 'the fuel of the future'
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
How cargo has boosted African airlines
06:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Vodacom wants to be a pan-African tech player
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Audiobooks app will spread the word on African storytelling
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trucking firm wants to shake up cargo deliveries
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Safaricom wants to connect Africa with online money
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN