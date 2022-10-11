CNN values your feedback
Nick Paton Walsh reports on Russia's brutal airstrikes in Ukraine, where an official says about 30% of his country's energy infrastructure has been hit since Monday
The Lead
Link Copied!
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports.
04:51
- Source:
CNN
Stories worth watching
Lead Nick Paton Walsh LIVE_00044002.png
Now playing
04:51
Nick Paton Walsh reports on Russia's brutal airstrikes in Ukraine, where an official says about 30% of his country's energy infrastructure has been hit since Monday
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:13
CEO: Failure is school. Failure is where you learn
Now playing
02:50
Elon Musk's big reversal on Twitter
matlacha florida hurricane ian aftermath orig kj lr jm _00001824.png
Now playing
02:11
Shocking video shows aftermath of waterfront bar that completely disappeared after Ian
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:30
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
VILLEPINTE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images
Now playing
02:36
Kanye West's Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
NBC
Now playing
02:01
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
CNN
Now playing
02:09
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
From Illumination
Now playing
01:34
Chris Pratt's 'Mario' voice has the internet talking
CNN
Now playing
02:52
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
Fox News
Now playing
02:45
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
Now playing
04:54
Want to work 4 days a week? These business leaders are taking the leap
Getty Images
Now playing
02:22
The real 'Green New Deal': Late night jokes about Biden's weed pardons
CNN
Now playing
01:15
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
mark cuban shark tank wtcw sot cprog vpx_00002028.png
CNN
Now playing
01:18
Mark Cuban on the possibility of leaving 'Shark Tank'
Google
Now playing
01:13
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
