See eerie scenes inside Ukrainian town besieged by Russia

CNN International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh reports from inside Bakhmut, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been under siege by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces for months.

03:16 - Source: CNN
ukraine russia war bakhmut shelling npw pkg intldsk_00004822.png
03:16
See eerie scenes inside Ukrainian town besieged by Russia
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers sit on infantry fighting vehicles as they drive near Izyum, eastern Ukraine on September 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)
JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images
03:30
Video explainer: How long can Ukraine sustain its military gains?
vladimir putin
02:25
Video: Putin's threats and military escalation explained
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
AP
03:44
See CNN report 100 meters from Russian positions in Ukraine
izium ukraine residents
CNN
02:03
See the troubles Ukrainians face after liberation from Russian forces
NPW ukraine torture pkg 1
CNN
03:40
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Sergei BOBYLYOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI BOBYLYOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Sergei Bobylyov/SPUTNIK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
02:53
Modi tells Putin: Now is not the time for war
vid thumb putin xi
afptv
02:19
Xi and Putin met for the first time since the war. Hear what they discussed
izyum sam kiley pkg still
CNN
03:13
See what Russians left behind after being run out of city
Mass burial site in Izyum, Ukraine. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
Office of the President of Ukraine
02:51
New images show alleged mass burial site in Ukraine
npw ukraine thumb 2
CNN
02:46
CNN goes inside a liberated Ukrainian city just miles from the Russian border
screengrab wall segment
CNN
04:19
Map shows how Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
03:18
See how Russians try to put positive spin on battlefield losses
leighton map vpx
01:24
CNN military analyst shows areas recovered by Ukrainian forces
Amanpour Ukraine advances Ben Hodges
02:06
Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says former head of US Army Europe
screengrab cnn inside car
CNN
02:56
CNN goes to verify Ukraine's claim on counteroffensive. See what they found