Remembering War Photographer Tim Page

The iconic photographer passed away aged 78 from cancer

00:49 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
An American tank of the 9th Division among the ruins of a Saigon street after retaking the area following the Mini-Tet offensive in 1968. | Location: near Y-bridge, Saigon, Vietnam. (Photo by © Tim Page/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
An American tank of the 9th Division among the ruins of a Saigon street after retaking the area following the Mini-Tet offensive in 1968. | Location: near Y-bridge, Saigon, Vietnam. (Photo by © Tim Page/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Tim Page/Corbis Historical/Corbis via Getty Images
Now playing
00:49
Remembering War Photographer Tim Page
berman collins jiminez
Now playing
00:50
'A little creepy?': CNN anchors weigh in on new 'Pinocchio' trailer
black hole audio nasa new day
Twitter/ @NASAExoplanets
Now playing
01:54
Eerie audio is what a black hole sounds like, NASA says
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tend to their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
01:54
Meghan reveals fire broke out in baby's nursery during Africa trip
Nightcap 081822 elon musk 4x3
Now playing
02:23
'I'm buying Manchester United': Elon Musk's tweet causes a stir
girl scouts raspberry rally cookie
Twitter | @GirlScouts
Now playing
00:59
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor to lineup
video thumbnail tv anchor couple 1
Now playing
01:37
'Breaking news: An explosion at the diaper station': TV anchors post now-viral parenting spoof
Artemis I mega rocket NASA
Artemis I mega rocket NASA
NASA
Now playing
02:17
NASA rolls out mega rocket Artemis I ahead of lunar mission
sanjay gupta never have i ever split
Now playing
01:42
'Mocked or flattered, I don't know': Dr. Gupta on 'heartthrob' label
late night reaction Trump supporters
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" / Comedy Central
Now playing
02:27
Late night hosts mock Trump supporters' response to Mar-a-Lago search
robotic legs for snake
YouTube / Sufficiently Advanced
Now playing
01:14
Watch snake walk using robotic legs
video thumbnail dominos pizza italy reaction 1
Reuters
Now playing
01:06
Italians have hilarious reaction to pizza giant's exit from Italy
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
CNN
Now playing
04:10
Misinformation, not machines, biggest election vulnerability, hackers say
galaxy z flip 4 15
Mike Andronico/CNN
Now playing
02:31
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
trump late night lon orig na
NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Now playing
01:46
'And which investigation is this regarding?' Late night shows on FBI's search of Trump's resort
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?