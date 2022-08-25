A judge has ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

The Lead

CNN’s Evan Pérez reports.

02:20 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
TL 5P// Perez // Jake Tapper LIVE_00021116.png
TL 5P// Perez // Jake Tapper LIVE_00021116.png
Now playing
02:20
A judge has ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit
Nightcap 081822 elon musk 4x3
Now playing
02:23
'I'm buying Manchester United': Elon Musk's tweet causes a stir
girl scouts raspberry rally cookie
Twitter | @GirlScouts
Now playing
00:59
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor to lineup
video thumbnail tv anchor couple 1
Now playing
01:37
'Breaking news: An explosion at the diaper station': TV anchors post now-viral parenting spoof
Artemis I mega rocket NASA
Artemis I mega rocket NASA
NASA
Now playing
02:17
NASA rolls out mega rocket Artemis I ahead of lunar mission
sanjay gupta never have i ever split
Now playing
01:42
'Mocked or flattered, I don't know': Dr. Gupta on 'heartthrob' label
late night reaction Trump supporters
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" / Comedy Central
Now playing
02:27
Late night hosts mock Trump supporters' response to Mar-a-Lago search
robotic legs for snake
YouTube / Sufficiently Advanced
Now playing
01:14
Watch snake walk using robotic legs
video thumbnail dominos pizza italy reaction 1
Reuters
Now playing
01:06
Italians have hilarious reaction to pizza giant's exit from Italy
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
CNN
Now playing
04:10
Misinformation, not machines, biggest election vulnerability, hackers say
galaxy z flip 4 15
Mike Andronico/CNN
Now playing
02:31
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
trump late night lon orig na
NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Now playing
01:46
'And which investigation is this regarding?' Late night shows on FBI's search of Trump's resort
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
03:09
Does Wall Street understand Netflix?
smart air conditioning tech
Now playing
02:39
Air conditioning is bad for the planet. Here are some possible solutions
andor trailer new
Disney
Now playing
01:27
Cassian Andor comes of age in latest 'Star Wars' spin-off
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Netflix
Now playing
01:25
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'