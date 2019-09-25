ted turner captain planet cartoon_00002005.jpg
How Captain Planet inspired eco awareness
Captain Planet was a cartoon superhero, whose message of environmental awareness helped inspire young eco warriors.
Stories worth watching 16 videos
02_GBS atw rice RESTRICTED
7 rice dishes from around the world
The full-service Indian food restaurant inside Ganesha Temple in Queens, New York, was born from the need to serve U.S. Hindus visiting the site.
How to eat like a Hindu God
This bagel-looking bread is guang-bing, and it helped China win a war 500 years ago.
How a 500-year-old Chinese 'bagel' helped win a war
For the Salam Stars, basketball is about more than just the score. The all-Muslim girls team are breaking stereotypes and crushing it on the court.
How this all-Muslim girls basketball team is crushing it on the court
At the Aviation Career and Technical High School, students literally have to earn their wings.
Welcome to Aviation High School
Whether you get your kicks from PUMA or adidas, know that you're part of a legendary sibling rivalry, one dating all the way back to 1930s Germany.
The sibling rivalry behind Adidas versus Puma
01_GBS oldest pub RESTRICTED
Searching for the oldest pub in the world
If you lose something in Tokyo, you might actually get it back. This is how one of the world's best Lost & Found systems works.
How Tokyo's massive lost & found works
Great Big Story breakfast around the world gbs_00094325.jpg
What breakfast is like around the world
01_GBS elephant RESTRICTED
When an elephant lost her leg, he invented a prosthesis for her
01_GBS cat composer RESTRICTED
A cat composer's mewsic to meow ears
great big story stung 1000 times for science gbs_00001816.jpg
I was stung 1,000 times for science
In the 1660's, German alchemist Hennig Brand thought he knew the secret to making solid gold: pee.
Did you know that phosphorus was discovered from ... urine?
The people of Piplantri, India, have planted nearly 350,000 trees since 2006—all in honor of the girls born in their village.
This village in India plants 111 trees every time a girl is born
No one in Hollywood has more acting credits than James Hong. Seriously, take a look at his IMDb.
The actor with 600+ credits and counting
