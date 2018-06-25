Distorting the Truth: Russian hacking beyond election
In July 2016, millions watched as Philando Castile took his final breaths after being shot by police. Within hours, a mysterious group began planning a protest. Black Lives Matter activists suspected a troll job -- little did they know it was organized by a Russian government-linked group.
