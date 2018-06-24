Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21 : President Donald J. Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Pearlstine: 'Media is really Trump's cocaine'

Despite his constant media criticism, "media is really President Trump's cocaine. He cannot exist without it," veteran editor Norm Pearlstine says. He says there are two constants in Trump's world: Turmoil, and the "desire to remain the center of attention."
