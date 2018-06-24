Pearlstine: 'Media is really Trump's cocaine'

Despite his constant media criticism, "media is really President Trump's cocaine. He cannot exist without it," veteran editor Norm Pearlstine says. He says there are two constants in Trump's world: Turmoil, and the "desire to remain the center of attention."
