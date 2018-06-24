Breaking News

George Takei
George Takei

    George Takei condemns Trump's 'big lie'

Actor and activist George Takei, a survivor of an internment camp during World War II, joins Brian Stelter to share his thoughts on the family separations at the southern border. He says Trump's rhetoric is a "big lie," calling it "grotesque and absolutely inhumane."
