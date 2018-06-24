Bringing the immigration debate back to reality

Nicole Carroll, Sarah Ellison and Norman Pearlstine separate facts from fiction in the immigration debate. It's been "incredibly frustrating" this week, trying to get information on the detained children and access to the detention centers, Carroll says.
Nicole Carroll, Sarah Ellison and Norman Pearlstine separate facts from fiction in the immigration debate. It's been "incredibly frustrating" this week, trying to get information on the detained children and access to the detention centers, Carroll says.