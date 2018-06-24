Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

RS Bringing the immigration debate back to reality_00024515
RS Bringing the immigration debate back to reality_00024515

    JUST WATCHED

    Bringing the immigration debate back to reality

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bringing the immigration debate back to reality

Nicole Carroll, Sarah Ellison and Norman Pearlstine separate facts from fiction in the immigration debate. It's been "incredibly frustrating" this week, trying to get information on the detained children and access to the detention centers, Carroll says.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Bringing the immigration debate back to reality

Reliable Sources

Nicole Carroll, Sarah Ellison and Norman Pearlstine separate facts from fiction in the immigration debate. It's been "incredibly frustrating" this week, trying to get information on the detained children and access to the detention centers, Carroll says.
Source: CNN