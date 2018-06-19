Breaking News

    WHO: "Gaming Disorder" is a real illness

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced "gaming disorder" as a new mental health condition that they included in the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases. Vice President of Operations at Newport Academy, Ted Guastello joins MichaeLA to explain what this new condition means.
