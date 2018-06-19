Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Holocaust survivor: trauma of separating families lasts forever_00000213
Holocaust survivor: trauma of separating families lasts forever_00000213

    JUST WATCHED

    Holocaust survivor: trauma of separating families lasts forever

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Holocaust survivor: trauma of separating families lasts forever

Yoka Verdoner is a child survivor of the Holocaust. She was separated from her family and knows from experience that the Trump-sanctioned brutality at the US border with Mexico will scar its child victims for life. She joins MichaeLA to share her story.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Holocaust survivor: trauma of separating families lasts forever

MICHAELA

Yoka Verdoner is a child survivor of the Holocaust. She was separated from her family and knows from experience that the Trump-sanctioned brutality at the US border with Mexico will scar its child victims for life. She joins MichaeLA to share her story.
Source: HLN