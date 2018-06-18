Religious leaders call separation of families immoral
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is using the Bible to justify the Trump Adminstration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, citing it's in the Bible to obey the law, especially when it comes to immigration. But is it really biblical to separate families? US Director of Church Mobilization World Relief Matthew Soerens joins MichaeLA to weigh in.
