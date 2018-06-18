Breaking News

Religious leaders call separation of families immoral_00002517
Religious leaders call separation of families immoral_00002517

    Religious leaders call separation of families immoral

Religious leaders call separation of families immoral

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is using the Bible to justify the Trump Adminstration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, citing it's in the Bible to obey the law, especially when it comes to immigration. But is it really biblical to separate families? US Director of Church Mobilization World Relief Matthew Soerens joins MichaeLA to weigh in.
