What It's Like to Lead Gaming's Greatest Team

Isaiah "TriForce" Johnson is a competitive gamer whose parents came to the U.S. from Jamaica. He grew up in New York City, running from arcade to arcade with his friends. In 2003, the group formed a network called 'Empire Arcadia' and they have since become gaming champions. Now in his mid-30s, TriForce goes face-to-face with his triumphs and failures.

Source: great big story