gbs films hard ship race to alaska_00020818
    Paralyzed Sailors Race to Alaska

Three paralyzed men take up one of sailing's most grueling challenges — a 750 mile race to Alaska through some of the most treacherous and remote waters on the planet. With no motors allowed and many miles from any help, the competition can be too dangerous for the world's most fearless sailors. This team is out to prove they have what it takes to finish. A film by Great Big Films.
Source: great big story

