Religious leaders criticize Trump immigration practices
Religious leaders criticize Trump immigration practices_00044503

    Religious leaders criticize Trump immigration practices

Religious leaders criticize Trump immigration practices

A Trump administration policy of separating children from their parents on the US border has prompted a crescendo of criticism among religious leaders. US Director of Church Mobilization World Relief Matthew Soerens joins New Day Weekend to weigh in.
Religious leaders criticize Trump immigration practices

