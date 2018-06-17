Inside Politics: How Scott Pruitt keeps his job

More damaging reports cast a cloud over Scott Pruitt, President Trump continues his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, the shadow campaign to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan is in full swing, and red state Democrats cozy up to President Trump—it's all on Inside Politics.
