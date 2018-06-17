Breaking News

At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border
At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border_00000519

    At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border

At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that The US government has separated at least 2,000 children from parents at the border since implementing a policy that results in such family separations. Immigration attorney Jessica Stern and CNN Contributor Walter Shaub join New Day Weekend to weigh in.
At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border

