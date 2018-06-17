At least 2,000 children separated from parents at the border
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that The US government has separated at least 2,000 children from parents at the border since implementing a policy that results in such family separations. Immigration attorney Jessica Stern and CNN Contributor Walter Shaub join New Day Weekend to weigh in.
