US and Russia 'exploring' possible Trump-Putin meeting
In the wake of the historic summit with Kim Jong Un, Trump is "exploring" the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin -- a leader who "attempts to undermine America's moral authority," Trump's own defense secretary said.
