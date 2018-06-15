Breaking News

Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE
Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE_00050329

    Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE

Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE

62-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was drinking coffee outside his Los Angeles-area home when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Immigration attorney Carlos García joins MichaeLA to weigh in on this case and similar cases happening across the country.
Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE

