Family: grandfather with green card detained by ICE
62-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was drinking coffee outside his Los Angeles-area home when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Immigration attorney Carlos García joins MichaeLA to weigh in on this case and similar cases happening across the country.
