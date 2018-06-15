Dozens of violations at Kansas water park where boy died

Breaking News

An audit from the Kansas Department of Labor alleges dozens of safety violations at Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas citing 147 items need immediate action on 11 of the water rides. Amusement ride safety inspector Walter Reiss weighs in on the report.
Source: HLN

