Celebrity chefs across the world remember Anthony Bourdain
The sudden death of celebrity chef and TV Host Anthony Bourdain has left many addressing their own dark places. Food Network's Comeback Kitchen Chef Jernard Wells shares not only Anthony Bourdain's influence on his career, but also the pressure of being a celebrity chef.
