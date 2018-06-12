CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14
19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller dies in drowning leaving a family devastated and others taking precaution. President of Stop Drowning Now Jim Spiers joins MichaeLA to explain how to stay safe around water.
