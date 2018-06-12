Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14_00004322
CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14_00004322

    JUST WATCHED

    CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14

19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller dies in drowning leaving a family devastated and others taking precaution. President of Stop Drowning Now Jim Spiers joins MichaeLA to explain how to stay safe around water.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

CDC: Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death for kids aged 1-14

MICHAELA

19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller dies in drowning leaving a family devastated and others taking precaution. President of Stop Drowning Now Jim Spiers joins MichaeLA to explain how to stay safe around water.
Source: HLN