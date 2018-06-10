Breaking News

Anthony Bourdain shooting 'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown' on location in Salvador, Brazil on January 9, 2014.
    Jason Rezaian: How Bourdain changed my life

The Washington Post's Jason Rezaian describes how a lunch with Anthony Bourdain on "Parts Unknown" changed his life. Rezaian recalls Bourdain's support during his imprisonment in Iran and describes how Bourdain was an essential resource after his release.
