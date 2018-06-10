Inside Politics: Reading the tea leaves in Mueller's Manafort indictment
Mueller cracks down hard on Paul Manafort, the White House downplays a rumored rift between John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, the DOJ prepares to release its report on the Clinton email probe, Democrats avoid infighting in the primaries, and President Trump hits the campaign trail.
Mueller cracks down hard on Paul Manafort, the White House downplays a rumored rift between John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, the DOJ prepares to release its report on the Clinton email probe, Democrats avoid infighting in the primaries, and President Trump hits the campaign trail.