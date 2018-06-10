Editor reacts to seizure of reporter's data

Ali Watkins' former editor Ben Smith talks with Brian Stelter about the government's seizure of Watkins' phone and email records in a criminal investigation. He asks: "What compelled them to use this kind of last resort tool of covertly spying on journalists?"
