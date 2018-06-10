Don't hit snooze on the news, Stelter says

Brian Stelter says it's time for a wake-up call. A new Pew survey finds that seven out of ten Americans are overwhelmed with the amount of news coverage. But right now is a really bad time to have "news fatigue," he says, citing Trump administration scandals and chaos.
