Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kim jong un CSR 1_00010008
kim jong un CSR 1_00010008

    JUST WATCHED

    North Korea has its own version of 'Friends'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

North Korea has its own version of 'Friends'

Watching foreign TV can mean prison for ordinary North Koreans, but the American TV show "Friends" became so popular the country seems to have copied it. CNN Special Report "The Two Faces of Kim Jong Un," hosted by Fareed Zakaria, airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

North Korea has its own version of 'Friends'

Watching foreign TV can mean prison for ordinary North Koreans, but the American TV show "Friends" became so popular the country seems to have copied it. CNN Special Report "The Two Faces of Kim Jong Un," hosted by Fareed Zakaria, airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN