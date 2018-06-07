North Korea has its own version of 'Friends'

Watching foreign TV can mean prison for ordinary North Koreans, but the American TV show "Friends" became so popular the country seems to have copied it. CNN Special Report "The Two Faces of Kim Jong Un," hosted by Fareed Zakaria, airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.
Watching foreign TV can mean prison for ordinary North Koreans, but the American TV show "Friends" became so popular the country seems to have copied it. CNN Special Report "The Two Faces of Kim Jong Un," hosted by Fareed Zakaria, airs Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.