Was the White House wrong to disinvite the Philadelpia Eagles?
President Trump held a "Celebration of America" at the White House after Disinviting the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. Barry Richard of The Barry Richard show joins Michaela to explain why he gives President Trump three cheers for his decision.
President Trump held a "Celebration of America" at the White House after Disinviting the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. Barry Richard of The Barry Richard show joins Michaela to explain why he gives President Trump three cheers for his decision.