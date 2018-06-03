Inside Politics: Trump and Kim salvage Korea summit, but human rights questions remain
North Korea's human rights violations hang over the revived summit in Singapore, Democrats face a huge primary test in California, moderate House Republicans push a bipartisan DACA bill, Scott Pruitt's spending on pens raises eyebrows, and John McCain's Senate seat will not be on the ballot this year—it's all on Inside Politics.
